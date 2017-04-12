US Calls On Hezbollah To Withdraw From Syria ‘Immediately’

The US State Department is displaying signs of desperation.

Its spokesman Mark Toner has said that Hezbollah should up and leave Syria…. immediately.

This is one of the things that isn’t going to happen today.

Russia Insider reports:

As Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow yesterday to begin his two-day demand that Russia “drop” Assad, State Department spokesman Mark Toner made a different but equally stupid request during a press conference in Washington: Hezbollah must pack up and leave Syria — now!

Nevermind that Hezbollah has played a critical role in dispatching Islamic State and Al Nusra to their ‘moderate’ afterlives. And nevermind that Russia has repeatedly praised Hezbollah’s anti-terrorism efforts in Syria.

Here’s Mr. Toner, being about as perceptive as a Hewlett-Packard printer:

We call Hizballah – on Hizballah to immediately withdraw from Syria. And by continuing to operate, carry on military operations in Syria in support of the regime, Hizballah is violating its commitment to the Baabda Declaration and the Lebanese disassociation policy from the Syrian conflict. So we, obviously, view Hizballah’s role in Syria as unconstructive, and as I said, we certainly take any threats from this known terrorist organization very seriously.