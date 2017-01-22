US Citizens Rise Up Against Mandatory Vaccine Legislation

Parents in Oklahoma are rising up their thousands to reject a proposal to introduce mandatory vaccine legislation – forcing vaccinations on all children.

Following in the footsteps of California, where vaccinations are mandatory for all children (NO exceptions), Oklahoma State senator Ervin Yen is trying (and so far failing) to force Oklahomans to vaccinate their children against their will.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports:

For the third year in a row, Yen has introduced a bill requiring all children in the state to be vaccinated, with the only exception being children who already have a serious medical condition.

Yen’s fear is that students won’t be vaccinated (even though OK already has a 90 percent compliance rate), and an outbreak will occur — killing thousands of the state’s schoolchildren. “I’m worried about those kids who are immune compromised, who cannot be vaccinated, I don’t want them going to school and being exposed,” said Yen. He’s urging his colleagues to bring Senate bill 83 to a vote. “I’d like to get it passed right away before we have a huge outbreak and a lot of people die,” said Yen.

Yen’s is just the latest exhibition of the corporatocracy at work. The melding of big pharma with government is almost imperceptible but present nonetheless. After all, who doesn’t want all children to be healthy?

Dr. Yen pointed to the occurrence of over 300 cases of the mumps in Oklahoma in 2016 as proof more needs to be done to vaccinate all Oklahomans. But maybe Dr. Yen needs to peruse the archives of The Free Thought Project. Maybe then he’ll learn the scientists behind the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine actually lied about the safety and efficacy of the shot. They knew all along the vaccine caused Autism and they lied and covered up the facts. No one would have ever known the truth had one CDC doctor not blown the whistle.

Center For Disease Control Dr. William Thompson apologized for covering up the results of his study, saying he’s now wrecked with “shame” that he bears daily. He said in a statement, “I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed.”

So, who should Oklahomans believe, the Center For Disease Control doctor who blew the whistle and admitted the MMR vaccine causes autism in Black children, or the politician who’s promoting more vaccines be forced on the citizens? Just like the protesters who forced Dr. Thompson to come clean and tell the truth, we at The Free Thought Project want to know the truth.

Going further, Thompson admitted he and his fellow researchers at the CDC destroyed damning evidence which would show the MMR vaccine actually caused autism, something thousands of American parents attributed as the cause of their children’s autism. He wrote, “The authors of the study decided not to disclose to the public that African American boys under two were more susceptible to developing autism or autism-like symptoms from the MMR vaccine.”

The CDC senior vaccine researcher explained what happened next. “The remaining four coauthors all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we thought we should discard and put them in a huge garbage can,” he said. But, apparently, he still had a conscious and decided to keep hard copies in his possession.

Thompson wrote, “However because I thought it was illegal and would violate La Jolla and DOJ requests, I kept hard copies in my office and retained all associated computer files. I believe that we intentionally withheld controversial findings from the final draft of the pediatrics paper.” No wonder the American people has lost so much trust in so-called authorities. For decades the CDC has held itself up as beholding to the highest standards for truth and equity, but recent scandals and revelations such as Thompson’s have touched a nerve with some who are now demanding the truth from those in positions of authority.

Pushing back against Senator Yen is the group Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice-PAC. They’ve invited producer and filmmaker Del Bigtree to come to a planned rally (Feb. 7-8) against Yen’s legislative overreach. The bill, if it becomes law will essentially force all Oklahoman schoolchildren to take the shot, and literally drive up rates of Autism, especially within the Black community. But that’s just one fear from one inoculation.

Bigtree, who directed the film “Vaxxed: From Cover up to Catastrophe”, exposed the CDC, using Thompson as a whistle blower, to bring awareness to the dangers associated with vaccines. Bigtree is no quack. He was also a producer for the daytime medical talkshow “The Doctors,” but enjoys making movies about topics no one else wants to touch. “I realize it’s a story I had to tell,” he said in an interview discussing his film exposing the big business of vaccines.

The group Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice-PAC, with the help of Bigtree, is fighting to kill Senate bill 83 and are pushing for informed consent laws to be applied to vaccines. Currently, Oklahomans can reject forced vaccinations on the grounds of personal and religious reasons. Yen wants to remove that exception and force nearly everyone to comply. Informed consent objections would allow Oklahomans to reject vaccinations for their children on the basis that they’re not safe.

Oklahomans can use Dr. Thompson’s testimony as proof the vaccines are dangerous and object on those bases. But Yen doesn’t want to allow that provision. Bigtree recently said in an interview that he’s spoken with dozens of physicians who’ve told him personally, “‘Del, I know that vaccines are causing Autism, but I won’t say it on camera because the pharmaceutical industry will destroy my career.’”

“That’s where we find ourselves, being bullied by an industry that doesn’t actually care about the health of our children the way it should,” he said quite confidently. “See the movie, and then you can have an opinion about it,” he said of his documentary on the dangers of vaccines.

If Oklahomans don’t wake up and recognize their freedoms to object to medical procedures are being taken away, the passage of Senate bill 83 will be ensured. The Free Thought Project will never offer medical advice to anyone, ever. But when we see that a powerful industry is using its money and influence to promote an inoculation which has been proven to cause Autism, we cannot stay silent.

Oklahoma, you will not have informed consent to object to Senate bill 83 if it passes. Now is the time to object. Plan on attending the meeting with Bigtree on February 7th at Fairview Baptist Church (6:30pm) in Edmond, OK, and on the 8th at 12:00pm at the State Capitol for the 2nd Annual Health Freedom Rally. If Yen is successful in Oklahoma, the state will be the fourth to lose parental rights to refuse vaccines, joining California, Mississippi, and West Virginia.