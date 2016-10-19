US Commander Killed In Northern Syria

A US Army Special Forces Commander was killed in Northern Syria by potential ISIS militants on Monday, according to local sources.

The Commander, who was deployed to Tal Abyadh, was shot in the head and killed by unidentified assailants, according to the Sham Times newspaper.

Farsnews.com reports:

The Arab media outlet said the death of the unnamed commander is leading to chaos among the US-backed Kurdish forces.

“The Command Center of the US military forces in Northern Raqqa and the Kurdish forces of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) have launched joint probe into the incident,” they added.

Kurdish sources said Saturday that the US Army has deployed nearly 300 fresh forces in Northern Raqqa near the border with Turkey.

“120 US army soldiers have been deployed in North of Tal Abyadh. Also 60 other soldiers have been dispatched to a base near the village of Shabadeq close to a road towards the town of Salouk,” the sources said.

“The Shabadeq base is a camp to train the Kurdish fighters for war against the ISIL terrorists in the Eastern battlefields of Raqqa up to the Northern banks of the Euphrates River,” the sources added.

“In the meantime, over 100 US soldiers have entered Ein Issa via an illegally-established US army base in the village of Kharab Isq to coordinate Kurdish fighters’ operations and meanwhile guard the US political officials who have been dispatched to Syria to form a new coalition, allegedly for the capture of Raqqa,” the sources said.