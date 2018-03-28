US Constructing Large Military Base In Oil-Rich Syrian Province

The US has begun building a large military base in an oil rich province of Syria according to reports.

A high-ranking representative of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Sputnik News that the construction of a major military installation is underway in the Deir Ez-Zor province, close to Syria’s largest oil deposit.

Press TV reports: According to Mehdi Kobani, the SDF’s press secretary in Dayr al-Zawr, major military installations are underway in the vicinity of al-Omar oilfield –the biggest oil deposit in Syria.

“The US is building a large military base in the oil-rich al-Omar region of Dayr al-Zawr province. Due to security concerns we cannot provide information about the acreage of this new installation. There is currently construction machinery working in the vicinity of the base, and security is being provided by SDF forces,” he said.

Local media outlets had earlier shown US military helicopters operating in the area.

The US and its allies have been running a military campaign against purported terrorist targets in Syria since September 2014 without a mandate from the UN or Damascus, while backing militants fighting to topple the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.