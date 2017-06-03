US General: ISIS Presence In Caribbean Major Security Problem

The Islamic State (ISIS) militant group is on the march throughout the world, appearing in all places, including the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Pentagon looks for ISIS wherever it can and usually finds it conveniently living among pissed-off Muslims, inciting them to fight the infidel US. And so the war of on terror continues.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps general and current Secretary of Homeland Security James Kelly, says that ISIS poses a threat in the Caribbean.

Anti War reports:

Marine General John Kelly, set to retire later this month, says that these small numbers of ISIS supporters are a particular risk, because in small nations like Trinidad and Tobago, they don’t have anything comparable to the US military or the TSA to combat ISIS.

Gen. Kelly declared that “just a few of these nuts can cause an awful lot of trouble down in the Caribbean,” complaining many of the islands don’t even have proper militaries, let alone something like the US military, a leviathan that intervenes globally and rivals the scope off any in human history.

ISIS issued a video for Trinidadian recruitment way back in 2015, showing a recruit from the island and his three young children calling on the island’s Muslim population to join the fight. About 5% of the island’s population is Muslim, or about 60,000 people. The indications are that Caribbean-wide ISIS recruitment was around 150 people, up from 100 the prior year.

In reality, the “threat” here is much less about Trinidad not having a globe-hopping military, than that ISIS isn’t making such a big deal about recruits coming to Syria anymore, and is instead pressing them to launch attacks at home. This is particularly problematic for the US because many Caribbean islands are popular tourist destinations, and American tourists are a likely target.

By Jason Ditz