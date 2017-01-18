US Increases Weapons Airdrops To Opposition Forces in Syria

The United States is increasing airdrops of weapons, ammunition and other supplies to foreign-backed militants in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The weapons are intended for opposition forces to “fight ISIS” as they close in on the groups self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa in Syria, according to US media reports citing the country’s military.

Gen. Carlton Everhart, commander of the US Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, was quoted by USA Today as saying: “Our expanded precision airdrop capability is helping ground forces take the offensive to (ISIS) and efforts to retake Raqqa”

Press TV reports:

The Air Force carried out a total of 16 airdrop missions in Syria last year; six of those were in December alone, the report said.

Officials say the airdrops are meant to boost the capabilities of militants who do not have extensive ground supply lines in a hostile environment. Raqqah is Daesh’s self-proclaimed “capital.” The terrorist group took over the city in March 2013.

“In those instances airdrops are absolutely essential,” said Air Force Col. John Dorrian, a military spokesman in Baghdad.