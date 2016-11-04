Latest

US Intel Warns Of Possible Terrorist Attacks Before Election

Posted on November 4, 2016 by Carol Adl

American intelligence officials have warned that al- Qaeda could be planning terror attacks on the eve of the US presidential election.

According to an FBI official who spoke with CBS news, counter-terrorism investigators are reviewing the information that the terror group is planning to strike in New York, Texas and Virginia, although there have been no specific locations mentioned.

“The counter-terrorism and homeland security communities remain vigilant and well-postured to defend against attacks here in the United States,” the official told the news outlet.

“The FBI, working with our federal, state and local counterparts, shares and assesses intelligence on a daily basis and will continue to work closely with law enforcement and intelligence community partners to identify and disrupt any potential threat to public safety,” he added.

U.S. authorities are taking the threat seriously, though the sources stress the intelligence is still being assessed and its credibility has not been confirmed.

The US presidential election is to be held on November 8th, with over a hundred million Americans expected to go to the polls.

