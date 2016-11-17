US Intelligence Chief James Clapper Resigns

The United States’ intelligence chief James Clapper has resigned ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

US intelligence director Clapper says he has submitted letter of resignation amid presidential transition – NBC News https://t.co/NcZswOZwp3 — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) November 17, 2016

He told a hearing of the House intelligence committee on Thursday that he had submitted his resignation on Wednesday night and felt “pretty good” about it.

“I submitted my letter of resignation last night which felt pretty good. I’ve got 64 days left,” he said

His resignation, which comes as Mr Trump is carrying out his transitional meetings, is one of the first from president Obama’s administration.

Clapper assumed office in August 2010, becoming the 4th Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

During his time as director he has often been required to defend the position of the National Security Agency (NSA).

The agency’s image was badly damaged after whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed how its programs spied on American citizens.