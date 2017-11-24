US Investigate Jared Kushner’s Relations With Israel

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is reportedly facing investigation for contact with senior Israeli officials in an attempt to block a UN resolution condemning Israel’s occupation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating Kushner’s contacts with Israeli officials last year as Israel tried to derail a UN Security Council vote on its West Bank settlements.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday, “investigators have asked witnesses questions” about the involvement of Kushner “in a controversy over a UN resolution” passed before Trump took office that condemned Israel’s settlements, all of which are illegal under international law.

Middle East Monitor reports:

If true, the cooperation would be one of many allegations of conversations between Kushner and foreign leaders during the two month transition period between the November election and the time that Trump took office.

Former President Barack Obama had caused controversy when he chose to abstain from the vote, rather than veto the bill in December. Israeli officials subsequently turned to Donald Trump, requesting he pressure other countries to block the bill. At one point it was believed that Russia may have vetoed the bill, although it eventually voted in favour of the motion.

Kushner is also currently under scrutiny by the FBI for undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Since the inauguration of Trump, Kushner has been charged with spearheading the Middle East peace process. However, a recent report in Politico found that despite carrying information on and conducting some of the country’s most sensitive diplomatic talks, Kushner does not have sufficient security clearance.

Kushner is a strong advocate of Israel and his support for the country, say critics, is odd even by American standards. He has given money to Israeli settlements and his family are close friends of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.