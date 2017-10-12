US-Led Coalition Is Destroying Everything But ISIS In Syria

The US-led coalition is destroying everything but the terrorist group ISIS In Syria.

Walid Muallem, Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs is demanding the dissolution of the US-led coalition in his country, claiming that the operation is nothing but a cover-up for the destruction of Syria.

“As an example, I would like to cite the US-led coalition, which, in reality, is systematically destroying anything but ISIL. Thousands of Syrian citizens, not only men but also women and children in the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces, have become victims of US airstrikes. The American coalition is systematically destroying the economic infrastructure, so we will strongly demand that it this coalition is disbanded,” he said.

It is obvious that the US uses the coalition’s actions as a pretext for destroying Syria and prolonging the hostilities in the country for as long as possible, the minister added.

RT’s Jacqueline Vouga reports: