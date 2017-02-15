US Navy Confirms Trident Missiles Test Off California Coast

Residents in the Bay area witnessed a mysterious light streaking across the sky early on Tuesday, but it was not a UFO.

The US Navy confirmed that it launched two Trident II missiles from submarines off the Californian coast.

In a statement they said: “Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range off the coast of California”

Prior to the statement, locals had reported a mysterious glow in the sky which had lead to speculation about UFO sightings.

RT reports:

While the Trident missiles were launched at 3:30am and 6:20am, Navy spokesman John Daniels pointed out to local news stations that the mysterious spectacle was most likely produced by stage one of the launch which lasts about a minute, and possibly part of stage two.

Interesting object in the #halfmoonbay sky this morning. Meteor? pic.twitter.com/2U6PDJXkUN — David Torre (@davidtorrenews) February 14, 2017

“All missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. At no time did the missiles fly over land,” the Navy statement said. “All missiles are tracked from multiple sources from launch until final impact in the ocean. The missiles were not armed.”

Just saw UFO flying west of #ChicoCa Bright light followed by long tail. It rotated, went north before out of sight. Who launch something? pic.twitter.com/LR7D2T7jxG — Jason Halley (@JasonHalley_CSU) February 14, 2017

But before the Navy clarified the unexplained Tuesday sightings, the mysterious glow in the sky at 6:20 am dominated the social media chat where people shared photos of the alleged “UFO sighting.”

@nbcbayarea what was this light in the sky this morning? pic.twitter.com/eDmkuIXKzo — Eddie Silva (@esilva13) February 14, 2017

Prior to Tuesday’s launch, Trident II was successfully tested at least 161 times since the rocket’s completion in 1989. Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems for the American and British navies. It serves as the primary seaborne nuclear deterrent.