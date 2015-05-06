US State Aide Accused of Running ‘Masonic Fraternal Police Department’

An aide to Kamala Harris, the State California Attorney General, was arrested and accused of operating a rogue police force that was claimed to have existed for more than 3,000 years

Harris’ aide, Brandon Kiel, and two other men have been arrested over an elaborate ruse involving a fake police force claiming ties to the “Knights of Templar,” officials in California said late Tuesday.

They are facing charges for impersonating officers as members of the “Masonic Fraternal Police Department”.

According to the Masonic Fraternal Police Department’s official website, “”The Masonic Fraternal Organization is the oldest and most respected organization in the ‘World.’ Grand Masters around the various states are facing serious safety concerns for their Jurisdictions and their family members. The first Police Department was created by the ‘Knights Templar’s’ back in 1100 B.C.,”

Harris is the Democratic front-runner to replace Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-California) in 2016. Her office declined to comment to the Times but said Kiel had been placed on administrative leave.