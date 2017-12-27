US Continues To Support ISIS Says Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” governments.

The leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Washington continues supporting ISIS other Takfiri terrorists as well as authoritarian regimes in the region.

Russia has also accused the US of using their military bases in Syria to train ISIS and other militants.

Press TV reports:

“The US, which is one of the most corrupt and oppressive governments in the world, is our main enemy. They supported terrorists and Daesh as much as they could; they are still covertly assisting Daesh and the Takfiris,” the Leader said at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian officials in Tehran.

The US provides support for dictatorial regimes in the region, including the Al Saud dynasty, and the governments which are committing crimes against Yemen and Palestine, the Leader added.

“They commit crimes in their own country; the US police kill black women, children and youth and are then acquitted in the court. This is their judiciary system. Then they criticize the judiciaries of other countries, including our faithful judiciary system,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader called on the Iranian officials to stay vigilant against enemy attempts to infiltrate the country’s decision-making bodies.