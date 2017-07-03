Syria: US To Unveil New Terrorist Organization As ISIS Collapses

July 3, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Middle East, News 4

Syria say the US are about to unveil a new terrorist organization shortly after ISIS fall

The Syrian government claim that the United States is about to unveil a new boogeyman terrorist organization on the world, as ISIS face annihilation at the hands of Russia and Syria. 

Senior Syrian lawmaker Ammar al-Assad claims that the US is preparing to invent an entirely new terrorist group which will emerge in the Middle East in the very near future – in much the same way that ISIS and al-Qaeda were created by Washington.

Farsnews.com reports: Noting that the US created the ISIL after annihilation of al-Qaeda, he said that preparations are now underway by Washington to create a new terrorist organization after the post-ISIL era in Syria and Iraq which will be declared in the near future.

[Declassified Documents: Obama Ordered CIA To Train ISIS]

In relevant remarks last month, a political and media adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused the US and its allies of financing and arming the ISIL terrorist group in a bid to tear the region apart and deplete its resources.

Bouthaina Shaaban made the remarks in a statement to journalists after meeting with visiting China’s Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan and the accompanying delegation in Damascus.

While the US and its allies sponsor ISIL, the alliance supported by Russia and China stands against terrorist expansion in the Arab country, Shaaban said.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • John C Carleton

    US troops in Syria are the terrorist.

  • Jon

    What else is new, they run around invading and running coups creating poverty for recruitment of the poor muslims, fire them up with the handlers telling them what they want to hear and wa la as the french say instant proxy all purpose army. Ukraine is becoming very poor now monthy income down 50% US coup softening them up for recruitment 2 meals a day and heated bathing water.

  • itsgettingclosenow

    the new terrorist is the fake alien/demon invasion…. from so called outer space… even though we know from the Bible the earth is not a globe…….but hey they had to program us to believe earth is a globe…so they could stage the fake alien/demon invasion…get ready for the antichrist……

  • Patrick

    Well if “terrorists” ever “pop up” in Mexico, I am going to insist they call themselves al-quesadilla. Might not be as catchy as “the database” (al-qaeda), but with a slight modification to account for cultural differences, I think it would work.

    My spell check always changes al-qaeda to al-quesadilla, so I decided to just go with it this time.

    But I have often wondered what kind of situation would emerge if ISIS (or any other US-sponsered terrorist organization) were to suddenly appear in Mexico, especially in regards to the Cartels there.