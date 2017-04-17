US University Forced To Provide Tampons In Men’s Bathrooms

A U.S. University has been forced to provide free tampons to male students as part of an anti-cissexist program.

According to liberals, cissexism is the prejudice or discrimination against transgender people – which includes the “offensive” assumption that biologically male persons do not have female body parts.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison launched the program this April, claiming it is offensive to assume that male students don’t have vaginas.

“Menstrual products will be available in all of the bathrooms of the Red Gym so that they are available to any student who might need them, ” Steve Wagoner, a spokesman for the school said.

Dailycaller.com reports:

The women’s bathrooms in Helen C. White Hall and Sterling Hall are stocked with feminine hygiene products, while The Red Gym will also have tampons and pads in the women’s, men’s and gender neutral bathrooms.

Student Rep. Katrina Morrison proposed the program, telling people that having to buy tampons was “an unnecessary burden” and that access to feminine hygiene products is vital.

“It’s definitely a deficit and an unnecessary burden for [anyone] to have to go and purchase menstrual products,” Morrison explained.

“Having them be free and readily available in campus buildings is definitely a necessity.”

Other colleges are providing tampons in men’s bathroom because of transgender students.

Brown University made tampons available to both men and women in their bathrooms.

“We wanted to set a tone of trans-inclusivity, and not forget that they’re an important part of the population,” student body president Viet Nguyen explained in September to Newsweek.