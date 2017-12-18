US Vetoes UN Call Demanding Withdrawal Of Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

The US has vetoed the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution which demanded the declaration to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital be withdrawn.

All the remaining UNSC members voted in favor of the Egyptian-drafted resolution.

After the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said: “What we witnessed here in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten”

RT reports: The US exercised its veto right to “defend its sovereignty” as well as its role in the Middle East, Washington’s envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, said. She also repeatedly stated that US President Donald Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital is “fully consistent” and “in line with the previous UN resolutions.”

Other members of the UNSC remained unconvinced by Haley’s speech. The French envoy to the UN said in his speech that the US still “should explain compatibility of its decision [on Jerusalem] with the international consensus.” He also added that France “regrets” the outcome of the vote that has become a symbol of 14 UNSC members’ willingness to “confirm their attachment to international law.”