USC Professor Calls For Holocaust Against All White People

The University of Southern California (USC) employs a professor who has openly called for the holocaust of all white people in America.

Charles H.F. Davis, a self-described “black identity extremist” says “whiteness” “must be, by any and all means, destroyed.”

Information Liberation reports: A look at his Twitter profile shows it’s filled with anti-white racial hate and glamorizes the murder of police.

H.F. Davis’s profile features a picture of himself doing a black power salute and his background image is an excerpt from an extremely graphic black panther comic book which shows a black woman threatening to shoot a white “pig” with a gun.

Earlier this year, H.F. Davis said, “whiteness and white supremacy must be, by any and all means, destroyed.”

What does “destroying whiteness” entail? Look no further than H.F. Davis’s tweet praising “white genocide” professor George Ciccariello-Maher.

Ciccariello-Maher said late last year that all he wants “for Christmas” is “white genocide.” Ciccariello-Maher clarified his statement by saying that the massacre of whites during the Haitian revolution “was a good thing indeed.”

“I fully support @ciccmaher’s comments about the Haitian Revolution,” Charles H.F. Davis said in response to the controversy on Twitter.

White women, children and men were massacred wholesale during the brutal Haitian revolution. Mixed race “Mulattos” were also killed in like-kind.

H.F. Davis “fully supports” the statement that “was a good thing indeed.”

He’s repeatedly suggested violence is a legitimate way to fight the white, cis, heterosexist, capitalist, patriarchy:

He praised a black woman who punched a white woman in the face over her speech:

He also fantasized about smashing a white man in the face with a baseball bat, which he evidently felt was hilarious:

H.F. Davis doesn’t just defend violence on Twitter, last week he wrote an article for Insider Higher Ed where he said that punishing protesters for disrupting conservative speakers reinforces “white supremacy.”

As Campus Reform reports:

Charles H.F. Davis, a professor of education at USC, argued in an essay for Inside Higher Ed that punishing protesters contributes to white supremacy because it can unfairly “suppress and criminalize” students, especially in light of protesters’ valiant goals.

For example, Davis argues against punishing students who shouted down a recent Ben Shapiro talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, since students were fighting against “racist rhetoric advanced by Shapiro.”

In an interview with Campus Reform, Davis explained that “punishing protesters unfairly criminalizes students,” and that colleges who do so “run the risk of creating an unsafe and threatening environment.”

Davis defines protesters as those who “use disruptive tactics to shut down hate speech as well as those holding signs, protesting outside of speaker venues, and engaged in other forms of resistance against white supremacy.”

Students who protest “are disproportionately students of color and students representing other marginalized groups,” Davis noted. “Issuing a punishment, especially in these cases, is a clear form of criminalization by deeming protest unacceptable,” he added.

Further, while hate speech is protected by the First Amendment, Davis warns that colleges should “resist the constant conflation of hate speech and free speech,” adding that this is justified because hate speech is “violent and invites violence, which should not be allowed on-campus.”