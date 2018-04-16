British investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley joins Ron Paul’s Liberty Report to tell the world about what is really happening on the ground in Syria.
Who is lying and who is telling the truth?
Vanessa describes what the US led strikes were like and discusses the aftermath and what to expect next.
Niamh Harris
Writer at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Vanessa Beeley Discusses What’s Really Happening On The Ground In Syria - April 16, 2018
- Russia’s Envoy To OPCW Says “Irrefutable Proof” UK Behind False Flag Chemical Attack In Syria - April 16, 2018
- Theresa May Claims Syria Strikes ‘Successfully’ Targeted Stockpiles Of Chemical Weapons - April 16, 2018