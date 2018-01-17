Researcher Proves ‘Vegan’ Cheese Is Actually Made From Cows Milk

Health researcher Mike Adams has discovered that so-called “vegan” cheese actually contains large amounts of dairy in a shocking new video.

The founder of CWS labs released a video on Tuesday detailing how “vegan” cheese is made with a cow milk protein known as “casein.”

Naturalnews.com reports: In fact, I’ve recorded a video from my food science lab to show you the simple truth that “casein” is listed as an ingredient on multiple popular brands of “vegetarian”-positioned cheese products.

Indeed, many of these products seem to be deceptively marketed to vegans and vegetarians even when they are deliberately made with dairy protein derivatives.

It kind of makes you wonder just how honest the entire “vegan” grocery selection really is, doesn’t it? My advice on this is simple: If you want to really be a vegan, stop eating processed food.

Don’t be a “junk food vegan” who lives on processed vegan foods made from highly refined ingredients, in other words.

To be a healthy vegan, you need to consume minimally-processed raw foods and honest ingredients.