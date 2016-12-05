Veterans Head For Flint After Dakota Access Pipeline Victory

The North Dakota pipeline battle may be over but veterans and activists who opposed of the project have said that their fight isn’t over yet and the Flint water crisis is next target on their list.

The US military veterans who backed Native American tribes in their protest against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline may be headed to Michigan next, where the city of Flint is still dealing with lead in their water supply.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced on Sunday that it would not approve the easement allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to be built under Lake Oahe, the main water source of the Standing Rock Nation. The decision came after months of protests and followed the arrival of thousands of US veterans who joined the protesters.

RT reports:

Among the veterans at the camp was Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is currently a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard.

“Water is life; we cannot survive without it,” Gabbard said after the Army Corps of Engineers announced its decision. “Whether it’s the threat to essential water sources in this region, lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, the potential threat posed to our water by the Red Hill fuel storage facility on Oʻahu, or the many other threats to our water across our nation, we must act now to protect our precious water for current and future generations to come.”

Morning after @POTUS denies the #DAPL, the #FlintWaterCrisis is still happening. We need to get Flint water! pic.twitter.com/c8BIEbPOh6 — Shaded Layers (@shaded_layers) December 5, 2016

Wesley Clark Junior, son of the former NATO commander in Europe and himself a former Army officer, helped organize the veterans who came to Standing Rock.

“We don’t know when we are going to be there but we will be heading to Flint,” Clark told the Flint Journal. “This problem is all over the country. It’s got to be more than veterans. People have been treated wrong in this country for a long time.”

Elevated levels of lead were found in Flint’s water supply in 2015, after the emergency managers of the debt-ridden city decided to save money by using the Flint River as a water source. Corrosive metals in the river water caused lead to leach from the old pipes and into the drinking water supply. The problem was discovered in 2015, but the local, state and federal authorities took months to act.

So far, out of the 40,000 inhabited homes in Flint, about 550 have had their pipes replaced, according to the Flint Journal. An estimated 564 people have been arrested over the course of Standing Rock protests, which began in April 2016.

George F. Grundy II, a Flint resident and Marine Corps veteran, told the paper he was touched by the level of support for his hometown among the Dakota “water protectors.”

“These are people who have been just as oppressed and in some other forms more oppressed than black folks and to hear these people speak the name of Flint and know that Flint is in duress too and say that we are in their prayers that just does a lot to me,” Grundy said.