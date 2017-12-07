Viagra Factory Fumes Causing Thousands Of ‘Spontaneous Erections’

A factory in Ireland that produces Viagra pills has been leaking fumes into the air causing unsuspecting passersby to get spontaneous erections.

Villagers of Ringaskiddy, County Cork, say air pollution from the Pfizer factory that produces Viagra are causing men to become unwillingly aroused.

Sfgate.com reports: “One whiff and you’re stiff,” local bartender Debbie O’Grady told the Sunday Times.

If it’s not the fumes emanating from Pfizer’s plant, then it’s the water that is getting the men’s Irish up, some believe.

“I think that Viagra must have got into the water supply,” Fiona Toomey, 37, told the paper. Toomey used to work at the Pfizer factory.

“I’m convinced that’s what happened at the very beginning before they were so closely regulated,” she said.

It’s not only human males who are aroused. Toomey says that dogs “walk around in a state of sexual excitement.”

The joke in Ringaskiddy is that while Viagra will soon be available over the counter in the UK, the town has had it for free for years.

Pfizer said a statement that there was no truth to what it calls “an amusing myth.”

“Our manufacturing processes have always been highly sophisticated as well as highly regulated,” a Pfizer spokeswoman told the Times.

But the towspeople insist that living in Ringaskiddy is an uplifting experience, drug company denials notwithstanding.

“It’s amazing the number of people who come to this village, perhaps out of curiosity, and then never leave,” says Debbie O’Grady’s mother, Sadie. “They settle down here. As they say, there’s something in the air — not that we need it, of course. But for some fellas with problems in that department, it can be a blessing.”