Video: CIA Jet Crashed With Four Tons Of Cocaine On Board

Eight years ago, CIA jet Gulfstream II, later dubbed “Cocaine 2” crashed just before dawn in the middle of the jungle in Mexico’s Yucatan carrying four tons of cocaine worth almost $200 million.

The event and its aftermath changed forever an official narrative of the war on drugs which has for years been pushing the notion that there is no significant American involvement in the global drug trade, no American drug lords, and that Americans are victims of the global drug trade, not beneficiaries.

But when the Gulfstream’s fuselage splintered upon impact, spilling four tons of cocaine across an area the length of three football fields, a chain of events began unravelling that would prove the CIA narrative about the war on drugs was a sham.

The Gulf Stream II jet, aircraft #N987SA, was allegedly used as a “torture jet” to transport Central Intelligence Agency rendition prisoners from Europe to America to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba crash-landed Sept. 24, 2007, in Mexico carrying a cargo of over four tons of cocaine.

It is suspected the Gulf-stream jet ran out of fuel as it traveled from Colombia to the United States.

Federal Aviation Association records list the plane as belonging to Atef Hanna of Tarpon Springs Florida, but at the time of the incident, it was registered to Donna Blue Aircraft, Inc., a front for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE claims it sold the aircraft to Drug Enforcement Agency suspected drug smugglers as part of an undercover operation immediately prior to the crash in Mexico.

If the whole affair wasn’t crooked enough, consider the current situation of the ICE undercover agent, Don Whittington, who brokered the deal.

After pleading guilty to federal tax charges in 1987, Whittington is currently under investigation for using a Colorado Springs resort and spa to launder profits from the sale of this and other aircraft used in smuggling busts, according to an affidavit accidentally unsealed then subsequently resealed.