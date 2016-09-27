How WiFi & Other EMFs Cause Biological Harm -Video

Professor Martin Pall, PhD – professor of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Science at Washington State University, Pullman, says that WiFi & other EMFs can cause biological harm .

In 2014 he said “I think this is going to be one of the major issues in the next few years. Most people are not aware of this, and the people who are mostly know the old data and there’s a lot of new stuff on this that’s extremely, extremely important”.

According to some governments, it is not possible for microwaves from mobile phones, WiFi, ‘smart’ meters, etc. to cause harm, that research in the field is inconsistent and that there is no proof that such radiation can cause health issues.

But Prof Pall who is an eminent physicist, geneticist and cell biologist, says they are wrong on all counts.

In this video, Pall argues that research results showing harm are not “inconsistent” as is sometimes claimed, and that the health of the public now urgently needs to be protected.

Pall’s extensive research over recent decades (some of his peer-reviewed studies on this subject are listed in the final two minutes of this presentation) shows that:

• Microwaves damage humans at levels far below present radiation limits, through mechanisms at the cellular level

• These biological mechanisms can – completely or partially – be behind growing “unexplained illnesses” like sudden cardiac death, ME, weakened immune system, fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress, and increased DNA breakage, etc.

• The effects can in principle affect all multicellular animals, and is proven, for example, in mussels

• You need neither New Age, tendentious science or conspiracy theories to justify this.

The conclusion to be drawn from Pall’s findings is that we face a new and increasingly present environmental pollutant. Some have called it the “21st century environmental bomb”, with implications for the environment, human health, construction of mobile towers, computers in schools, and handling of individuals presenting with symptoms of EHS.

Martin Pall, prof. Em. at Washington State University, has an impressive body of work. His first article on EMFs and their role in VGCC activation earned a place in the “Global Medical Discovery” list of the most important articles in medicine in 2013.

The video is footage from Arne Naess seminar 18th October 2014 Oslo.

Contents:

Introduction by: Einar Flydal, retired from the ICT industry, business and academia

Main presentation by: Martin L. Pall

Questions / comments from the audience

The video has English speech and Norwegian text.

Organizers: Einar Flydal in cooperation with Arne Naess Chair in global justice and environment.

Video By Stop Smart Meters! (UK)