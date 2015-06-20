Video: Is This The Reason Why Princess Diana Was Assassinated?

Ex MI5 agent Annie Machon speaks out about why she believes Princess Diana was killed.
Not only was Princess Diana campaigning against land mines, but she was also planning to start a campaign to help the Palestinians just before her fatal auto accident.
Could this have been the reason why Diana was assassinated? Watch the video and share your comments below.
Youtube video by t6658, originally uploaded by TheFlexEffect
