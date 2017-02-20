Leaked Video Shows Moment Of Kim Jong Nam’s Assassination

Airport CCTV footage shows the brother of North Korea’s dictator being set upon by assassins at Kuala Lumpur International airport last week.

A video released by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV shows the alleged assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A pair of women assassins are believed to have used poison “more toxic than cyanide” to kill him with.

Kim Jong-nam died a few moments after the attack while on his way to hospital.

The Daily Caller reports:

The video, a collection of unclear footage from multiple CCTV cameras at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, first aired by Japan’s Fuji TV during its “Mr. Sunday” program. The leaked footage shows two women accosting an individual believed to be Kim Jong-nam, who was assassinated Monday.

The two killers reportedly splashed a toxic substance “more potent than cyanide” in his face. Kim Jong-nam sought help but died on the way to the hospital.

Malaysian authorities have arrested two women — 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and 25-year-old Siti Aisyah from Indonesia — for the murder. Police have also picked up a North Korean national, Ri Jong Chol in connection with the killing.

Malaysia is also chasing at least four more North Korean suspects who fled the country after the hit.

U.S. and South Korean officials suspect that Pyongyang was behind the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, who criticized his younger brother’s rule publicly. Kim Jong-un previously issued a standing order for his death, and an assassin made an attempt on his life a few years ago, prompting Kim Jong-nam to beg his younger brother to spare him.

He once told reporters that he felt like he “was living on borrowed time.” Many observers believe that the assassination was an attempt to further consolidate power by eliminating external threats to his regime.