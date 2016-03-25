Video: Operation Gladio – State-Sponsored Terror Revealed In 1992

Gladio Was Revealed in 1992

Following the attacks in Brussels, people need to be aware of Europe’s very real and sordid history of NATO intelligence carrying out terror attacks on European soil as well as against its own citizens.

Even though Gladio may be old news, the video below is definitely worth watching. It should at least make people think twice before believing the official story when it comes to alleged terrorist incidents.

Originally aired on BBC2, ‘Operation Gladio’ reveals the secret state-sponsored terror network operating in Europe. (Scroll down for video)

TheArjan1982 reports:

Operation Gladio is undisputed historical fact. Gladio was part of a post-World War II program set up by the CIA and NATO supposedly to thwart future Soviet/communist invasions or influence in Italy and Western Europe. In fact, it became a state-sponsored right-wing terrorist network, involved in false flag operations and the subversion of democracy.

The existence of Gladio was confirmed and admitted by the Italian government in 1990, after a judge, Felice Casson, discovered the network in the course of his investigations into right-wing terrorism. Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti admitted Gladio’s existence but tried to minimize its significance.

The main function of the Gladio-style groups, in the absence of Soviet invasion, seems to have been to discredit left-wing groups and politicians through the use of “the strategy of tension,” including false-flag terrorism.

The strategy of tension is a concept for control and manipulation of public opinion through the use of fear, propaganda, agents provocateurs, terrorism, etc.

The aim was to instil fear into the populace while framing communist and left-wing political opponents for terrorist atrocities.

Brasscheck TV remind us that they tried to ‘disappear’ this rare BBC programme after it was made:

Before the complete lockdown of the Anglo-American news media, occasionally some good stuff made it to air.

Then it was made to disappear. That’s the case with this video. But someone recorded it off the TV (thank you VCRs!) and uploaded it to YouTube. How long this important document will last is anyone’s guess, but this is the mother lode. It shows how the CIA organized an army of terrorists from among right wingers and organized crime (often the same people) to stage false flag terror events through Europe (and the world) to undermine regimes it didn’t like.

Note: “Staged” violence does not mean that people don’t die. It means that the source of the violence is deliberately obscured. Hundreds of entirely innocent people were killed in these operations.

Anyone who thinks modern America is immune from this kind of sick double-dealing is living in a dream world.

The last time there was a wave of bombings in Europe, they were conducted not by “terrorists” but by European governments and fascist allies of the US.

Operation Gladio… Belgium figured significantly in these operations.