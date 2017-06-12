Video: Seth Rich Raised Alarm About Election Fraud Before His Murder

A haunting new video has surfaced featuring murdered DNC whistleblower Seth Rich raising the alarm about election fraud – just one year before his death.

In a video posted on YouTube on Thursday, Rich questioned the integrity of ballots before a panel of election-commission officials during the 2015 Election Data Summit.

“I think some of you had spoken about provisional ballots and rejected ballots – I guess we have looked at, as an outside practitioner with a vested interest in training our voters, how do we get better access to data that tells us why ballots are rejected – why ballots are cast as provisional – so that we can analyze that and develop better training guides?”

Wnd.com reports: Rich, who worked as the voter-expansion data director at the DNC for two years, was killed in 2016 in a shooting not far from his Washington residence. His homicide case appears to be growing cold, as the Washington police maintain that he was killed during a botched robbery, despite the fact he was found with his wallet in his pocket, credit cards, phone, necklace and other valuables in his possession.

But WikiLeaks began releasing documents – DNC emails – 12 days after Rich’s murder that would reveal a plot within the Democratic Party to ensure Hillary Clinton would be nominated over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange insinuated the following month, in August 2016, that the slain DNC staffer was one of his sources and insisted that Rich’s murder had nothing to do with a robbery.

“Our whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material, and often very significant risks as a 27-year-old that works for the DNC who was shot in the back – murdered just two weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington,” Assange said in an interview last August.

“We have to understand how high the stakes are in the United States and that our sources are – our sources face serious risks. That is why they come to us, so that we can protect their anonymity,” he continued.

WikiLeaks issued a $20,000 reward for information leading to conviction for the murder of Rich last August.

Kim Dotcom, a tech mogul with close ties to WikiLeaks, has alleged Rich was the source of the leaked DNC emails and claimed that he, Kim Dotcom, was part of an operation along with Rich to get stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

Last week, Dotcom’s lawyers wrote a letter to the DOJ asking for him to be allowed to testify about Seth Rich’s murder without being detained. The tech entrepreneur from New Zealand faces extradition to the U.S. on a litany of unrelated charges, including copyright infringement and money laundering.

Dotcom claims Rich first contacted him online in 2014, using the Internet moniker “Panda” – known to be the DNC staffer’s favorite animal. He has provided three email addresses that he says belonged to Rich: Seth.c.rich@gmail.com, Panda4Progress@gmail.com and Pandas4Bernie@gmail.com. The addresses pointed to social media and Reddit accounts that appeared to back up the claims that he may have been a disgruntled Sanders supporter.

Rich’s questions to the election commission took place months before the New York City’s Board of Elections stripped 126,000 Democratic Party voters from the rolls. The Bernie Sanders’ campaign called reports of the voting irregularities in the state “a disgrace.”

The leak of DNC documents, which evidenced how some DNC officials sought to undermine Sanders in the party primary, prompted disgruntled Sanders supporters to file class-action lawsuits against the Democratic National Committee and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman for rigging the election.

Harvard law expert Jared Beck, who filed the lawsuit, Wilding et al vs. DNC Services Corporation and Deborah “Debbie” Wasserman-Schultz, on behalf of residents of 45 states against the DNC and its former chairwoman, is demanding the party repay individuals and Sanders supporters for contributions made during the election, alleging misappropriation of funds.

“If we can’t trust the two political parties to run an election in a fair manner, who can we trust?” Beck told Fox News.

Article 5, Section 4 of the Democratic Party charter specifies that it will operate with total impartiality during Democratic Party primaries. DNC lawyer Bruce Spiva argued during an April 25 hearing that the promise was non-binding and the party is not bound by pledges of fairness.

“We could have voluntarily decided that, ‘Look, we’re gonna go into back rooms like they used to and smoke cigars and pick the candidate that way.’ That’s not the way it was done. But they could have. And that would have also been their right,” Spiva asserted. “And there’s no right to not have your candidate disadvantaged or have another candidate advantaged. There’s no contractual obligation here.”

The law firm representing Sanders supporters in the class-action lawsuit against DNC and Wasserman Schultz filed a notice to the United States federal court on June 1, alleging the office of Wasserman Schultz called the law firm inquiring about the case using a “robotic and genderless” voice-changing device – but she reportedly forgot to disable caller ID.