Israeli Spies Enter Syrian Territory -Video

Israel has been caught on camera sending troops to a village located half a kilometer inside Syrian territory.

Israel’s Channel 2 TV reported that the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps had dispatched its Ait (Eagle) 595 Battalion on repeated incursions early Sunday

Press TV reports:

The channel’s Danny Kushmaro, who was accompanying the troops in one of the missions, said the forces had reached the area on foot. He said they had managed to observe all developments and eavesdrop on conversations.

It quoted the Battalion’s commander as saying that his troops monitor developments taking place in Syrian villages as a means of providing support for Israeli troops stationed farther back.

He asserted that nothing escaped the forces, even Daesh’s movements in the area, saying the troops had witnessed two members of the Takfiri terror group changing guard atop one building.

The Israeli military has also deployed intelligence-gathering equipment in Syria’s Golan Heights, which is under Tel Aviv’s occupation, to record movements by the Syrian military and foreign-backed militants fighting the government.

The London-based news and opinion website Rai al-Youm said if the report is verified, it will mark the first time that the Israeli military has admitted its activities inside Syria, something it has always denied.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Syrian military targets in what is viewed as an attempt to prop up terrorist groups in the face of the Syrian Army advances.

The Israeli regime launched a rocket attack against a Syrian Air Force installation southwest of Damascus in January. The outpost was being used to attack militants, who have been fighting to hog nearby springs, which source the city.

Last September, an Israeli lawmaker said Tel Aviv was directly aiding the terrorist group formerly known as al-Nusra Front in the Golan Heights.

In a status posted on his Facebook page and quoted by the daily Ha’aretz, Knesset member Akram Hasoon said Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as the group is currently known, was bombing the Druze village of Khadr with Israeli minister of military affairs Avigdor Lieberman’s support and protection.

Israel wants Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ousted. It has also been offering medical treatment to terrorists fighting Syrian soldiers in the Golan Heights, claiming that it renders such services in areas “under its control.”