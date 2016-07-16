Viral Video Claims Armageddon In 15 Days

July 16, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Conspiracies 23

Viral video says that the world will end in 15 days

A new video has gone viral online claiming that the earth will face armageddon in 15 days, on 29th July 2016. 

Conspiracy theorists are warning that the global apocalypse could come about as a result of the earth’s magnetic poles flipping at the very same time as Jesus Christ returning to earth.

360nobs.com reports:

According to Armageddon News, the earth’s magnetic poles will flip and an extremely angry Jesus Christ will return, bringing about the end of the world.

In a newly released video, the End Times Prophecies claims with the aid of bible verses that:

“This is Armageddon News. In this broadcast we’ll discuss the second coming of Jesus Christ, which occurs at the same time as a magnetic polar flip and catastrophic global earthquake. On the day which Jesus returns, there will be a polar reversal. Revelations 6:12 says, ‘There was a violent earthquake, and the Sun became black like coarse black cloth, and the moon turned completely’.

“The stars fell down to the Earth, like ripe figs falling from the tree when a strong wind shakes it. Every mountain and island is moved from its place. The polar flip will make the stars race across the sky, and the vacuum created by the reeling of the Earth will pull the atmosphere along the ground, trying to catch up.”

The damning prediction by End Time Prophecies is just one of several doomsday prophecies for this year – including that an asteroid would hit us on May 6 (it didn’t), and a prediction that Barack Obama would reveal he is the Antichrist in June (he didn’t).

https://youtu.be/6HPrfFvkEj0

  • William Dean Luke

    I’m still waiting for that rapture to come and take away the idiots..

  • Atom

    Can’t believe they are wasting a news report on this junk,
    There’s even a Rapture Survivor card available, survive 9 times and the 10th one is Free, 🙂

    • EaterOfBrokenMeats

      Nah. That’s only for cats.

  • Ted N Brenda

    Sorry, but those who follow End of Times events and Jesus’ return, know it is not time yet for this to happen.

    • Jeffersonian

      Actually, we are seeing the outpouring of Jesus now. Acts states ‘In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams”. I’ve been blessed with the dreams just a month ago, and it turned me back to Jesus. One dream with Jesus showing me a tree with a picture frame of gold, mounted on the trunk of a golden tree, with his picture. The branches with golden frames of us.
      Then about 3-5 days later a dream of Satan! Blacker than Black, with mean vicious hatred. I didn’t believe in Satan until that dream. I now know I’ve been soooo wrong!

      • Jeffersonian

        Many muslims are receiving these dreams and visions of Jesus too! I’ve also noticed an increase in these testaments.

  • http://rickahyatt.blogspot.com rickahyatt

    The Delta Aquarids meteor shower peaks that night, so they got one thing right…

  • EaterOfBrokenMeats

    Hey Sean Adl-Tabatabai. Aren’t you worried that posting utter nonsense like this will compromise your “journalistic integrity?” The narrator in the video isn’t even human–it’s obviously a computer-generated voice. Yournewswire.com positions itself as “The unfiltered TRUTH”, and as a “reliable, unbiased” alternative to the mainstream media. Are you kidding me? How can anyone possibly take wacko conspiracy theory websites like yournewswire.com seriously?

    • HappyGilbert

      This article has been posted under the “Conspiracies” section you know?

  • HappyGilbert

    This article has been posted under the “Conspiracies” section so I don’t think you can hassle Sean.

  • Glynnux..

    “The stars will fall down to the earth”…. yeah right….
    Also, please, only use the word ‘facts’ to mean actual facts.

  • Francis

    Funny things everywhere! the News of World to End Spread accross so many countries at a point we in Australia were so afriad that morning!

    The world is at End My brothers and Sisters, things happening in Southafrica would show you all as an eye opener seriously!