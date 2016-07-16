Viral Video Claims Armageddon In 15 Days

A new video has gone viral online claiming that the earth will face armageddon in 15 days, on 29th July 2016.

Conspiracy theorists are warning that the global apocalypse could come about as a result of the earth’s magnetic poles flipping at the very same time as Jesus Christ returning to earth.

360nobs.com reports:

According to Armageddon News, the earth’s magnetic poles will flip and an extremely angry Jesus Christ will return, bringing about the end of the world.

In a newly released video, the End Times Prophecies claims with the aid of bible verses that:

“This is Armageddon News. In this broadcast we’ll discuss the second coming of Jesus Christ, which occurs at the same time as a magnetic polar flip and catastrophic global earthquake. On the day which Jesus returns, there will be a polar reversal. Revelations 6:12 says, ‘There was a violent earthquake, and the Sun became black like coarse black cloth, and the moon turned completely’.

“The stars fell down to the Earth, like ripe figs falling from the tree when a strong wind shakes it. Every mountain and island is moved from its place. The polar flip will make the stars race across the sky, and the vacuum created by the reeling of the Earth will pull the atmosphere along the ground, trying to catch up.”

The damning prediction by End Time Prophecies is just one of several doomsday prophecies for this year – including that an asteroid would hit us on May 6 (it didn’t), and a prediction that Barack Obama would reveal he is the Antichrist in June (he didn’t).

https://youtu.be/6HPrfFvkEj0