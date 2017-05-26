Voter Fraud Federal Investigator Found Murdered

A federal prosecutor involved in the investigation of voter fraud connected to the DNCÂ was found dead on a Miami beach on Wednesday.

According to reports,Â Beranton J. Whisenant Jr was discovered in the water by a passer-by on Hollywood Beach on Wednesday at 4.30am. His death bares striking similarities to the death of murdered DNC whistleblower Seth Rich.

The prosecutor had been shot in the head, according to police. Residents who spotted the body claim he had all of his personal effects on him when he was discovered, which rules out the likelihood of a robbery.

Whisenant worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami in its major crimes unit. He was investigating a mail theft case involving voter fraud.

Wptv.com reports:

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Thursday that the body of 37-year-old Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found early Wednesday by a passerby on the city’s beach.

She said detectives are trying to determine if the death was a homicide, suicide or something else.

Whisenant worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami in its major crimes unit.

He had joined the office in January. Court records show he had been handling several visa and passport fraud cases.

Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg said in a statement that Whisenant was a “great lawyer and wonderful colleague.” The office declined to comment on the investigation.

