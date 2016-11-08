Voters In Pennsylvania Report ‘Hillary Only’ Machines

Voters using machines in Clinton Township, Pennsylvania are reporting seeing their votes flip from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton. CBS Pittsburgh spoke to Bobbie Lee Hawranko who said:

“I went back, pressed Trump again. Three times I did this, so then I called one of the women that were working the polls over. And she said you must be doing it wrong. She did it three times and it defaulted to Hillary every time.”

A video has been uploaded to YouTube showing a voter in Clinton Township unable to cast his ballot for Trump. Citizens are reporting that they are not confident their vote has gone to the candidate of their choice, as voting fraud rumors sweep the country.

Trump has been made aware.

In an interview today on Fox News with Martha MacCallum, he said: “There are reports that when people vote for Republicans the entire ticket switches over to Democrats. You’ve seen that. It’s happening at various places today it has been reported. In other words, the machines you put down a Republican and it registers as a Democrat. They’ve had a lot of complaints about that today. You have to be careful we have to see what it is.”

If he loses amid evidence of widespread fraud, Trump said he may not go quietly into the night.

“I’ll have to see under what circumstances,” Trump said. “I want everything to be really, really smooth and really, really good. I understand the importance of that. I was very good in history. Frankly, I fully understand it is very important in so many different ways. I’ve been using the word long before Bernie Sanders ever used it, I guess they all got it from me. I was talking about his situation, I was talking about other situations. It’s largely a rigged system and you see it at the polling booths too.”