Voting Machines Stolen In Georgia Day Before Election, GOP Furious

Voting machines were reported stolen just one day before Georgia’s special congressional election, leading to claims that Democrats attempted to rig the election – and senior Republicans in the state are fuming.

Democrats upped the stakes in Georgia by casting the race as a referendum on President Trump and his administration’s policies, with the party hoping to turn the reliably red Georgia district blue this year.

The voting machines were stolen last Saturday evening from a Cobb County precinct manager’s vehicle, WSB-TV said Monday. However the theft was not reported for two days, leading to suspicions the high stakes election is being rigged.

“It is unacceptable that the Cobb County Elections Office waited two days to notify my office of this theft,” Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a statement.

“We have opened an investigation, and we are taking steps to ensure that it has no effect on the election tomorrow. I am confident that the results will not be compromised.”

The Hill reports: WSB-TV said the four so-called ExpressPoll machines taken are computers poll workers use for checking in voters and checking off those who cast ballots.

Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said information on the machines is “hard to access,” adding that they cannot be used to fraudulently vote in Tuesday’s election.

Eveler said Cobb County will replace the devices at its Piedmont Road precinct before voters cast their ballots.

Jon Ossoff is the clear Democratic favorite in Georgia, with some experts believing Tuesday is his best chance at winning should voters fail to coalesce around one Republican in a crowded field.

Breitbart reports: A slew of Hollywood’s most liberal and politically-engaged stars have donated money and their elevated media reach to help elect Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate in Georgia’s Sixth District special election, in what has become something of a symbolic show of resistance to Donald Trump’s presidency.

The extensive celebrity presence in this relatively small congressional contest appears to underscore just how much Hollywood wants to win against a president that handed them a crushing blow in November.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson — who previously said he’d leave the country if Trump were elected president — cut a 45-second radio ad endorsing Ossoff, urging Georgia voters to “stop Donald Trump, a man who encourages racial and religious discrimination and sexism.”

On Monday, fierce Trump critic and talk show host Chelsea Handler tweeted, “For everyone in Georgia’s 6th district, tomorrow is a big day. Pls get out and #VoteYourOssoff. Let’s send a message tomorrow.”

For everyone in Georgia's 6th district, tomorrow is a big day. Pls get out and #VoteYourOssoff. Let's send a message tomorrow. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 17, 2017

Apart from their extended reach on social media, Hollywood liberals have opened their wallets to Ossoff, a 30-year-old filmmaker-turned-politician.

Actresses Jane Fonda and Kyra Sedgwick and longtime Law and Order star Sam Waterston have all contributed to Ossoff’s campaign, according to Politico. The candidate has reportedly amassed a hefty $8.3 million from nearly 200,000 donors, with more than 95 percent of those contributions coming from out of state.

Other left-wing stars, like actors Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham, have personally driven people to early voting sites for Ossoff.

No joke. Call 678-636-9551 and @Alyssa_Milano and I WILL PICK YOU UP and take you to early vote! Now. @ossoff #Georgia6th pic.twitter.com/HA3nGuirQr — Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) March 27, 2017

All of which raises the question, exactly how desperate are these Democrats? Desperate enough to steal voting machines? Desperate enough to rig the election?