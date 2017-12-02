Wal-Mart Caught Selling ‘Antifa’ Sweats And T-Shirts

Wal-Mart has been caught selling sweatshirts and t-shirts that allow customers to publicly express their support for Antifa, a dangerous organization the Department of Homeland Security label “domestic terrorists” and the FBI have announced they are urgently investigating.

Antifa, a group of ‘anarchist extremists’ nominally opposed to American values and democratic ideology, have increased their threats of violence and retribution sufficiently to prompt the US Department of Homeland Security to label them a domestic terror organization.

“Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as “antifa” had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by POLITICO.”

Dangerous.com reports: More than 350 000 people signed a petition requesting President Donald Trump to formally recognize ANTIFA as terrorists, responsible for increasingly violent altercations with law-abiding citizens.

Responding to accusations of violence, ANTIFA activists claim that violence is necessary and will continue against American people exercising their legal rights as citizens. Even CNN reports that ANTIFA claim ‘their goal is peace and inclusivity. But often, their methods are violent.’

Walmart offers customers the opportunity to show their support for the domestic terror organization by purchasing a ‘ribbed crew neck and a straight hem Long Sleeve Sweatshirt’ featuring ‘[sic]’ANTIFA’ black font pixel style with a flag sweatshirt will express yourself inside the opposition to the ideology, organizations, governments and people from the far right (fascism)’.

The shirt is available only ‘in color White’, according to the website, and is manufactured in Mexico.

Wal-Mart could not be reached for comment at press time.