EXCLUSIVE! Stunningly Clear UFO Photographed By Shocked Walgreen’s Employee

May 15, 2017 Jacqui Deevoy

28 year old Walgreen’s employee Kayla Lawson has photographed astonishingly clear pictures of a UFO hovering above the New Hampshire sky.

When Kayla Lawson, 28, took some time out in her back yard in Laconia, New Hampshire in mid-April, the last thing on her mind was UFOs.

I’d had a busy day at work,” says Kayla, who is a customer services associate at Walgreens drug store, “so I thought I’d lie out in the sun to relax for a few moments.”

She lay back on her sun lounger and took a few selfies to post on Facebook, then turned her cell-phone to the sky to snap some pictures of the clouds.

I’ve always been fascinated by the sky,” she claims, “and love the way you can sometimes see pictures in the clouds. I’m always sky-gazing, but have never seen anything unusual.”

The sun was shining brightly so Kayla shielded the lens on her phone. That’s when she noticed something – something round and pale that wasn’t the sun and definitely wasn’t a cloud. She thought for an instant that it could have been the moon but then realized it was too small.

Kayla Lawson, 28, snapped this stunningly clear picture of a UFO whilst sunbathing in her backyard

“I thought I was imagining it at first,” she admits, “so I moved the camera aside to look with my naked eyes, and could see it was still there.”

Zooming in slightly, Kayla observed that the UFO was more spherical than disc-shaped. She zoomed in again. Definitely spherical. “I couldn’t really see it on the screen properly though as it was such a bright day, so went inside to have a better look.”

Zooming in, the unidentified flying object seems to take on a spherical shape, covered in lights

Indoors, Kayla checked her phone. Inspecting the most zoomed-in shot, she could see the UFO very clearly. She was puzzled by what she’d seen so far, but what she saw then flummoxed her further.

Is this one of the clearest UFO photographs to-date?

I could see the object very clearly once I was in a better light,” explains Kayla. “I could see dots on it, laid out in rows, but not that symmetrical. They looked a bit like lights or something and the bottom two, when I looked very closely, looked like eyes!

When she went outside again, the UFO had gone.

Kayla thought that was the end of it but then, six days later, she spotted the UFO AGAIN! “It was pretty much in the same place, just over to the right a bit,” she says incredulously. “I took another photo and waited for a while to see if it did anything but it just hovered. I really didn’t know what to make of it. And now, two weeks on, I still don’t.”

Kayla snapped a very similar looking UFO six days after the original one was taken

Kayla tells us that she tried approaching numerous news outlets and UFO researchers with the pictures in the hope more information could be given about them. So far, nobody has responded.

“I honestly think that it’s possibly something they don’t want us knowing about. I’ve sent it to so many news crews as well as ufo researchers and have gotten nowhere with it. It’s very strange. However, I’ve looked online at other UFO sightings and I’m astounded as to how clear and precise my photos came out compared to the other ones I’ve found.

I keep thinking in the back of my mind that it’s something extraordinary. I hadn’t been looking for anything at teh time, but since then, I can’t stop looking at the sky and taking more pictures in the hope of discovering more amazing things.”

Kayla decided to share her photos with Your News Wire to see if anyone else has any ideas. What do you think?

Jacqui Deevoy

Jacqui Deevoy

Jacqui Deevoy

  • Eye4one2

    The 1st pic is clearly photoshopped, you can see its part of a grab (square) and has different colored sky in it.

    • Kayla Lawson

      I can assure you that NONE of the pictures are photoshopped. The pictures were taken on my phone.

      • Adam s

        Don’t pay any attention to these paid asshat trolls that basically keep attacking your confidence so that you shut down completely. It’s truly shameful that people would rather say shitty things than just clicking next. Keep on with your disclosure of what you saw, and contact Tyler with Secureteam10 on YouTube and secureteam on twitter… he would love to see your photos and hear your story, and will get the word out to his almost million followers and Steven Greer… bless your heart, take care.

    • Kayla Lawson

      Also, the picture was zoomed in and screen shot to get a closer picture. So before you attack, find out the truth.

    • Kayla Lawson

      And, if you actually read the article and saw that the image was found on 2 separate days, you’d realize that the editor put two of the pictures together for the headline.

  • Pinco

    Try looking up Corey Goode and David Wilcock, in Cosmic Disclosure they depict this same exact space craft in one of their episodes. It’s on Gaia.com.
    https://www.gaia.com/video/earth-alliance-strikes-back?fullplayer=feature

    • Kayla Lawson

      I’ll have to look into that. Thanks!! I just want to fine out what it is, finally

      • Purple Radish

        Those photos are excellent, only a few people in the history of the world have gotten a glimpse of such things. Pray and count yourself blessed.

        • Kayla Lawson

          Thank you for the kind words. All these nasty comments have me thinking why I even put myself out there

  • https://gab.ai/HWR HWR
  • https://gab.ai/HWR HWR
  • Anne Murphy
      • Kayla Lawson

        • They Got Nothing

          No, it was in your defense Ms. Lawson. I think your a decent person who just wanted to share some AWESOME photos you took of the UFO (that came twice I might add!) I too was sick just reading some of the comments ‘badhairdazed’ made toward you with the superficial hair and make-up comments – you know that snotty drawl every over-teched/under-educated fool speak with today, my comment was reflecting it back at that one hiding in their mom/dad’s basement shooting off their mouth using some device they barely understand. Good day to you Kayla:) thanks for sharing your photos! (your hair is cool too btw)

          • Kayla Lawson

            Thank you very much! People can be so hateful these days. It’s sad. All I try and do is send positive vibes. Hence my new YouTube channel (positive vibes) thank you for your kind words.

    • Kayla Lawson

      Seriously!?? First off, I work 40 hrs a week in customer service and enjoy working with people, I have funky colored hair because it matches my personality. As for makeup, just because isn’t is bright; doesn’t mean isn’t try cheap. You don’t know me and if you did, we wouldn’t get along because I don’t get along with negative people. Your hurtful comments have nothing to do with this post.

  • Kayla Lawson

  • Kayla Lawson
  • Helen Lawson

  • Le Cochon Bleu

    I don’t claim to know what the object is. Just to say I don’t think it would be possible to get an unidentified object in the sky which looked more like a modern weather balloon or technology test balloon (eg wifi / mobile network testing object).

    But then, maybe that’s what some actual transport craft UFOs look like these days.
    I know there are large numbers of UFOs – flying crafts which travel at immense speed and have other abilities such as to remain in the same position for long times, and many have visibility cloaking technology also. This is just the secret kinds of technology which governments and some corporations have had for decades and decades.

    Largely there is nothing strange about these crafts except that governments won’t release the information on the different technologies behind them. It’s a matter of that the public will not be trusted with these kinds of technologies so they pretend they don’t even exist. One always wonders how long this will continue for. Possibly for years longer, decades or hundreds of years. People who release actual technological information in a way considered a risk can be “removed”.

    What this strange shape may be, if not a weather balloon or technology test balloon is what some kind of invisibility cloaking happens to go like in certain conditions. Earlier versions of the cloaking technology were far from cosmetically perfect and could be very limited. While later versions may be very effective, but might have other problems, such as causing sickness or pollution of some form, for example EMF.

  • CharlieSeattle

    Party Balloon?

  • Sam Lynn

    Did you contact MUFON?