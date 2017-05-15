A Walgreen’s employee has captured some of the clearest pictures to date of what appears to be a UFO hovering above the sky in New Hampshire.

When Kayla Lawson, 28, took some time out in her back yard in Laconia, New Hampshire in mid-April, the last thing on her mind was UFOs.

“I’d had a busy day at work,” says Kayla, who is a customer services associate at Walgreens drug store, “so I thought I’d lie out in the sun to relax for a few moments.”

She lay back on her sun lounger and took a few selfies to post on Facebook, then turned her cell-phone to the sky to snap some pictures of the clouds.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the sky,” she claims, “and love the way you can sometimes see pictures in the clouds. I’m always sky-gazing, but have never seen anything unusual.”

The sun was shining brightly so Kayla shielded the lens on her phone. That’s when she noticed something – something round and pale that wasn’t the sun and definitely wasn’t a cloud. She thought for an instant that it could have been the moon but then realized it was too small.

“I thought I was imagining it at first,” she admits, “so I moved the camera aside to look with my naked eyes, and could see it was still there.”

Zooming in slightly, Kayla observed that the UFO was more spherical than disc-shaped. She zoomed in again. Definitely spherical. “I couldn’t really see it on the screen properly though as it was such a bright day, so went inside to have a better look.”

Indoors, Kayla checked her phone. Inspecting the most zoomed-in shot, she could see the UFO very clearly. She was puzzled by what she’d seen so far, but what she saw then flummoxed her further.

“I could see the object very clearly once I was in a better light,” explains Kayla. “I could see dots on it, laid out in rows, but not that symmetrical. They looked a bit like lights or something and the bottom two, when I looked very closely, looked like eyes!”

When she went outside again, the UFO had gone.

Kayla thought that was the end of it but then, six days later, she spotted the UFO AGAIN! “It was pretty much in the same place, just over to the right a bit,” she says incredulously. “I took another photo and waited for a while to see if it did anything but it just hovered. I really didn’t know what to make of it. And now, two weeks on, I still don’t.”

Kayla tells us that she tried approaching numerous news outlets and UFO researchers with the pictures in the hope more information could be given about them. So far, nobody has responded.

“I honestly think that it’s possibly something they don’t want us knowing about. I’ve sent it to so many news crews as well as ufo researchers and have gotten nowhere with it. It’s very strange. However, I’ve looked online at other UFO sightings and I’m astounded as to how clear and precise my photos came out compared to the other ones I’ve found.

I keep thinking in the back of my mind that it’s something extraordinary. I hadn’t been looking for anything at teh time, but since then, I can’t stop looking at the sky and taking more pictures in the hope of discovering more amazing things.”

Kayla decided to share her photos with Your News Wire to see if anyone else has any ideas. What do you think?