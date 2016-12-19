War Reporter: There Is No Genocide In Syria, MSM Are Lying

Brave independent journalist Eva Bartlett, one of the few reporters to actually set foot on Syrian soil during the bloody war, has returned to North America and declared that “Whatever you hear in the corporate media is completely opposite to reality.”

Western mainstream media has been relying on government propaganda as their sole source of news for the Syrian conflict, rather than sending reporters into the war zone to find out the facts and provide unbiased reports.

However Canadian independent journalist Eva Bartlett has visited Syria four times since April 2014 and what she has to say about the reality on the ground might shock you.

The corporate media narrative, she claims, is meant to mislead the unsuspecting American and European public about what is really happening in Syria. By demonizing President Bashar Assad’s government they are attempting to obscure the fact that the United States is supporting rebel groups including Al-Nusra (Al-Qaeda) and ISIS in the quest to overthrow Assad and secure the profits from a re-routed gas pipeline.

In an emotional speech at a UN press conference arranged by the Syrian mission to the United Nations, she blasted Western mainstream media’s coverage of the Syrian war:

“I’ve been many times to Homs, to Maaloula, to Latakia and Tartus [in Syria] and again, Aleppo, four times. And people’s support of their government is absolutely true.

Whatever you hear in the corporate media is completely opposite. And, on that note, what you hear in the corporate media, and I will name them – BBC, Guardian, the New York Times etc. – on Aleppo is also the opposite of reality.

“As for the agenda of some corporate media: it is the agenda of regime change. How can The New York Times or Democracy Now maintain until this day that this is a civil war in Syria?

How can they maintain that the protests were unarmed and nonviolent until, say, 2012? That’s absolutely not true.

How can they maintain that the Syrian government is attacking civilians in Aleppo when every person that’s coming out of the areas occupied by terrorists is saying the opposite?”

Eva Bartlett’s claims that Western mainstream media are lying about what is happening in Syria by a “war reporter” from Aftenposten, Norway’s largest newspaper. Of course this war reporter has never set foot in Syria. Bartlett asked him to name one international humanitarian organization operating in Eastern Aleppo, to which he didn’t have an answer. She pointed out:

“There are none. These organizations are relying on the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR], which is based in Coventry, UK, which is one man. They’re relying on compromised groups like the White Helmets. Let’s talk about the White Helmets. The organization receives its funding from Western states with their own interests in Syria such as the U.S. and the U.K. They purport to be rescuing civilians in Eastern Aleppo and Idlib, [Yet] no one in Eastern Aleppo has heard of them.

“The White Helmets purport to be neutral, and yet they can be found carrying guns and standing on the dead bodies of Syrian soldiers. Their video footage actually contains children that have been ‘recycled’ in different reports; so you can find a girl named Aya who turns up in a report in say August, and she turns up in the next month in two different locations.

“So they [the White Helmets] are not credible. The SOHR is not credible. ‘Unnamed activists’ are not credible. Once or twice maybe, but every time? Not credible. So your sources on the ground – you don’t have them.”