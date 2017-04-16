Warmongers Rally Behind Trump To Enforce World Justice

As the United States flexes its military muscle and lays down the law internationally, people in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, North Korea and Iran tremble with fear anticipating Trump’s next move.

Whatever Donald Trump does next will surely have the blessing of the US establishment, against whom he ran his presidential campaign, but then later, in recent weeks, unashamedly sought their council.

The neocon warmongers who have been conducting their macabre “war on terror” since 911, and who control foreign policy, are now anticipating the next chapter of the 911 saga, while America and the western world stopped reading the book and following the Real story, after page one of the first chapter, bottom footnote- The 9/11 Commission Report.

The Real story according to fake news websites is that whatever you see happening in the world, regarding the end of the world and the battle between Islam and the west, or east versus west, is the result of accepting the false account for that fateful day, like when President Trump saw or heard, or heard someone see, thousands of Muslims having barbecue parties celebrating the tragedy.

According to page one of the 9/11 book, on September 11, 2001, the Twin Towers were destroyed- came down at free-fall speed -on the instructions of a man wearing flip-flops and riding a mule, with a Kalashnikov slung over his shoulder, operating from thousands of miles away in Afghanistan.

The world should expect gourmet baloney as the neocons start policing the planet, with a president who is not bothered too much about accountability.

Press TV reports:

Last week, under Trump’s orders, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at al-Shayrat airbase in Homs province in western Syria. And this week, the Republican president ordered the use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Trump with these two moves, along with his war threats against North Korea, has endeared him to the people who support the agenda of the military-industrial complex and bankers, who profit from war.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Washington Post columnists David Ignatius and Charles Krauthammer, Trump’s former critics, particularly are appreciating Trump’s war efforts.

“Donald Trump is finally doing what we’ve been hoping and America has been hoping he would do,” Scarborough said on his Thursday broadcast. “You can tell, the National Security Council is not Steve Bannon’s play yard.”

Analysts are also praising Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, and Defense Secretary James Mattis. Both officials were involved in the decision making in the strike in Syria, another departure for this Republican president who previously opposed any such attack.

Krauthammer declared on Thursday that “the traditionalists are in the saddle. U.S. policy has been normalized. The world is on notice: Eight years of sleepwalking is over. America is back.”

In addition, CNN, which had viciously opposed Trump, has become a close supporter of Trump’s policies. Following the April 7 attack on Syria, CNN host Fareed Zakaria said, “Donald Trump became president of the United States last night. I think this was actually a big moment.”

“For the first time really as president, he talked about international norms, international rules, about America’s role in enforcing justice in the world,” Zakaria said of Trump’s remarks explaining the military action.

Trump said he had ordered the strike in response to the April 4 chemical attack in the Arab country that he blamed on the Syrian government. The Syrian government has strongly denied any responsibility for the alleged gas attack.

On Thursday, a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), also known as the “mother of all bombs,” was dropped on a tunnel complex allegedly used by Daesh (ISIL) militants in Nangarhar province by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by US Air Force Special Operations Command, according to the Pentagon.

Trump praised America’s “incredible military” for dropping the bomb in Afghanistan.

“We have [an] incredible military. We are very proud of them and this was another very, very successful mission,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

American political analyst Myles Hoenig told Press TV on Friday that with the MOAB strike in Afghanistan, President Trump has taken war to the next level.

“Hillary Clinton lost the White House but her mania for death and destruction lives on in Trump,” said Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress.