Was Astronaut Warning About Aliens Before Suicide Attempt?

It has been claimed that French astronaut Claudie Haigneré screamed “Earth must be warned!” before she attempted suicide in 2008.



It was widely reported that Haigneré had to be rushed to hospital after she tried to commit suicide.

It was alleged that she had to “be restrained” after yelling out her caution prior to falling into a coma following an overdose of sleeping pills.

The laboratory where she worked was also allegedly destroyed by fire.

New York Post reports:

In 1993, esteemed scientist Claudie was a backup crew member for the 1993 Mir Altaïr mission, which included her future husband, Jean-Pierre Haigneré.

She made it to the Mir space station in 1996 as part of the Russian-French Cassiopée mission, and in 2001 became the first European woman to visit the International Space Station.

The asteroid 135268 Haigneré is named after Claudie and her husband.

After retiring from space work, Claudie entered French politics and worked as minister delegate for research and new technologies from 2002 to 2004 and minister delegate for European affairs from 2004 to 2005.

But, despite her efforts, budgets for scientific research were cut.

After leaving politics, she worked in a biology lab at the Pasteur Institute.

That’s where the story gets strange.

In December 2008, it was widely reported that Claudie had to be rushed to a hospital after allegedly taking an overdose of sleeping pills.

It was reported that she was found conscious but had to be restrained while screaming, “Earth must be warned!” before lapsing into a coma.

Claudie blamed the incident on “burnout syndrome” and is now the director of the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie — the largest science museum in Europe.

However, alien enthusiasts believe she was trying to warn the Earth about life in outer space.