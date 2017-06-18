Washington Charged With De Facto Invasion Of Syria To Bolster ISIS

Washington has been accused of openly supporting ISIS and bombing Assad’s troops in Syria on behalf of the Israeli regime.

According to a Press TV report, the Trump administration has been hijacked by the deep state in order to escalate tensions in Syria and usher in a major war with Russia.

Darkmoon.me reports:

“Everything Trump is now doing in Syria constitutes a complete U-turn of his position on Syria prior to his election,” an angry correspondent rages at me in a private email. “Trump has betrayed the millions who voted for him! You and your website have backed this criminal bastard in the past. It’s time you set the record straight by admitting you were wrong to back this Judas traitor!”

As proof of Trump’s Zionist duplicity, my correspondent offers the following Twitter feeds:

My out-of-control correspondent concludes on a note of apoplectic ire:

“So what is Trump doing in Syria now, flexing his muscles and increasing tensions in the region? This evil sonofabitch has betrayed the millions who expected him to keep his promises! Anyone who continues to support this lying psychopath has to be a delusional idiot — or else a psychopath himself!”

Reader, judge for yourself whether my correspondent is right or wrong. A radical reassessment of Donald Trump is clearly needed. He is not the man we thought he was. He is now openly supporting Isis.

The video concludes that the only beneficiary of Trump’s illegal warmongering in Syria is Israel.

War is now almost certain, for there is no way that Russia and Iran can stand by and see the wanton destruction of Syria in order to serve the interests of the Jewish state.

