Washington Insider, Not Russia, Behind Clinton Leaks

According to whistle-blower and former British ambassador Craig Murray, the Podesta and Democratic National Committee emails were not leaked by Russian hackers but by a Washington insider.

Murray has already said that the leaks were the work of a Washington insider; and has now confirmed that he knows the identity and has even met with the person.

The Clinton campaign has repeatedly insinuated that Russian agents were responsible for the release of the emails, but even the FBI are now casting doubts that the DNC and Podesta leaks were the work of Russia.

Alexander Mercouris via The Duran reports:

Craig Murray, Britain’s former ambassador to Russia and a close friend of Julian Assange, has now confirmed that he knows the identity of the person who leaked the DNC and Podesta leaks to Wikileaks, and that this person is not Russian and has no connection to the Russian government.

On the contrary, he is a Washington insider.

Craig Murray has moreover told the Guardian that he has actually met with this person.

Anyone wanting to know more of what Craig Murray is saying should read his statement on his blog. Indeed it should be mandatory reading for anyone interested in the truth of this affair.

On the subject of his personal knowledge and reputation for truthfulness and credibility Craig Murray has this to say

“Now both Julian Assange and I have stated definitively the leak does not come from Russia. Do we credibly have access? Yes, very obviously. Very, very few people can be said to definitely have access to the source of the leak. The people saying it is not Russia are those who do have access. After access, you consider truthfulness. Do Julian Assange and I have a reputation for truthfulness? Well in 10 years not one of the tens of thousands of documents WikiLeaks has released has had its authenticity successfully challenged. As for me, I have a reputation for inconvenient truth telling.”

To which I would merely add what I said about Craig Murray on 31st October 2016

“I have previously put on record my own strong doubts that Russia is behind the DNC and Podesta leaks. Now Craig Murray – a former British ambassador who (unlike me) is a personal friend of Julian Assange – has come forward to say that he knows 100% as fact that Russia is not behind the leaks.

Craig Murray is a man of proven integrity who as a former senior diplomat has handled classified intelligence material and who therefore knows how to separate fact from fiction. If he says he knows 100% for sure that Russia is not responsible for the DNC and Podesta leaks, then given the sources he has that is good enough for me, as it should be for all reasonable people.”

In other words those who are actually in a position to know and whose record of truthfulness is beyond doubt confirm that the DNC and Podesta leaks were not done by Russia.

Moreover it appears that the FBI, the organisation which as I have repeatedly pointed out has sole competence in this matter, is also casting doubt on the CIA’s claims of Russian involvement in the leaks.

In light of all this the fact the CIA, the Hillary Clinton Campaign, the Democratic Party, certain hardline Republican Senators, and the mainstream media, are all persisting with an allegation that is obviously untrue, is deeply worrying.

It shows that my concerns yesterday that the situation in the US is beginning to acquire the trappings of a pre-coup situation were not exaggerated. Certainly the US has never been in this sort of situation before.