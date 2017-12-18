Wasserman Schultz Hauled Before House Intel Committee On Election Fraud Charges

Debbie Wasserman Schultz is being hauled before the House Intelligence Committee for her role in committing election fraud during the 2016 election.

Wasserman Schultz will be questioned by the committee as part of its ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Thehill.com reports: Wasserman Schultz resigned as head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in July 2016 after leaked emails showed party officials appeared to favor Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Wasserman Schultz has also denied knowing about an arrangement for the DNC to help fund an unverified dossier containing salacious allegations about President Trump. Clinton’s campaign and the DNC reportedly paid millions to a law firm involved in the compilation of the dossier.

Goldstone was expected to speak with the committee after he said he wanted to “explain what happened.”

The publicist became a central figure in the Russia probe after it was revealed that he had helped set up a meeting in 2016 between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who had promised damaging material on Clinton.

Goldstone has said the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, pulled a “classic bait-and-switch,” promising information on Clinton when in fact she wanted to discuss sanctions against Russia.

The committee is also expected to speak with Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), Trump’s personal assistant and a Russian-American businessman later in the week, CNN reported.

The House Intelligence Committee is one of multiple congressional committees leading investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller is leading a criminal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.