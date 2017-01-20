Latest

Watch Anti Trump Protests In Washington, DC

Posted on January 20, 2017 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 0 Comments

Anti Trump protests

Police used tear gas and arrested dozens of rioters as anti trump protests erupted in Washington, D.C., on the day Donald Trump was sworn in as America’s 45th president.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is being celebrated by his supporters and protested by his detractors.

Anti Media reports:

A broad coalition of anti-Trump protesters have descended upon Washington D.C. and every major city in the U.S.

Below is an updating compilation of live videos showing unrest from the ground in Washington (refresh the page to see the latest video updates):

By Nick Bernabe

