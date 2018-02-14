Westminster Child Sex Probe Exempts Politicians Over ‘National Security Concerns’

The Westminster child sex abuse inquiry has announced that it will not look into allegations made against politicians or senior civil servants, due to “national security concerns.”

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse was set up in 2015 in the aftermath of the Jimmy Savile scandal. Victims of Saville came forward and masses of testimony was taken, with many making allegations against politicians.

Now, in 2018, the UK establishment thinks it can neuter this inquiry and silence witnesses like “Nick” and hero cops like Mike Veale, a retired Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police. This stinks of an establishment attempt to squish the inquiry and silence those leading the push for justice.

The BBC reported 31st Jan: “The inquiry into historical child sex abuse will not rule on whether allegations against Westminster figures are true, its senior lawyer has said.”

By setting up this inquiry 3 years ago, the British Government stalled any prosecutions on the allegations coming forward from individual police forces. Now they want to make sure the inquiry spares all politicians blushes.

Confidence in the inquiry has been rock bottom for some time. Last year the group Survivors of Organised and Institutional Abuse (SOIA) announced “with deep regret” that it was formally withdrawing from the inquiry, saying that the investigation was “not fit for purpose“. They said that survivors had been “totally marginalised” and that the inquiry had descended into a “very costly academic report writing and literature review exercise.”

So what is it the establishment think they don’t need to give us a ruling on? The Guardian explored the breadth of the allegations back when the inquiry was set up:

“Claims that the establishment covered up a paedophile ring at the heart of Westminster are finally being investigated, decades after rumours first surfaced. Michael White, who was a parliamentary reporter at the time, asks veteran politicians why no one wanted to believe the worst.”

One of the reasons was that secretly, they DID believe it: they knew all about it. And sexually perverted politicians were compromised by the Government “whips” (whips ensure MP’s vote with their government or party in the house), who knew that the awful secrets that were lurking in the closet assured those MP’s would ALWAYS be loyal. Edward Heath’s whip, Tim Fortescue, was caught on camera admitting this:

“Anyone with any sense who was in trouble would come to the whips and tell them the truth, and say now, “I’m in a jam, can you help?” It might be debt, it might be a scandal involving small boys, or any kind of scandal which a member seemed likely to be mixed up in, they’d come and ask if we could help. And if we could, we did. We would do everything we can because we would store up brownie points. That sounds a pretty nasty reason but one of the reasons is, if we can get a chap out of trouble, he’ll do as we ask forever more.”

“Ted” (Sir Edward) Heath, the British Prime Minister from 1970 to 1974, is most infamous for deceiving Britain into joining the common market, but the paedophile allegations against him are some of the most disturbing ever heard.

Labour MP Simon Danczuck made allegations that MI5 ‘helped Margaret Thatcher cover-up paedophile Tory MP’s activities’.

While Whistleblower and former Conservative party activist Anthony Gilberthorpe said he provided child prostitutes for a sex and drugs party with top politicians,

The British Deep State has long been known for extreme deviousness. The public anger surrounding these revelations was incandescent and furious in 2014. With justification, politicians feared public revolt! So they made sure to make all the right noises as quickly as possible. But they also set in place a cunning plan to take the pressure off themselves.

They raised sex allegations that were so weak and tenuous, any sensible person could see they were not credible cases. But the targets, men like Lord Bramwell, a 92 year old D-Day Hero, and Tory MP Nigel Evans, were entirely deserving of public sympathy for how they were treated. They should NEVER have been charged when mountains of evidence was being ignored for the truly guilty! But they were used as sacrificial lambs for the State’s conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Bramwell would later slam the police that his elderly wife died not knowing her husband was free of these accusations.

While Nigel Evans, accused of raping male university students, broke down in relief in the dock when a Jury threw out the entire case in just four hours.

And its by the manipulation of bringing these malicious law suits, the UK Establishment then squealed “witchhunt” and gave loyal police chiefs the excuse to justify halting bringing forward more cases.

The British state was never going to let its rotten heart be dragged out to the public square and face the people’s justice. And on top of emasculating the 3-year-old inquiry when it thinks people aren’t looking, the state has been busy demolishing the primary whistle-blower “Nick”, and the Hero who forced the facts about Heath into the light, retiring Wiltshire Chief Constable Mike Veale.

Daily Mail reported recently, in a unrestrained attack article: “’Nick’, the so-called source for the most damaging and sensational allegations… has himself been charged with paedophile offences”

I must state, as a #Pedogate campaigner, given that “Nick” is a child abuse survivor, there is an increased likelihood he might struggle with paedophile thoughts as an adult, trying to process his own trauma. I do not know whether allegations against “Nick” are true or not: BUT even if so, they do not automatically disqualify his testimony of his OWN abuse. The media is pulling a fast one on the public by not making that clear, but then that doesn’t suit the political narrative to tear him down and destroy him as a witness. Also to be noted, the Daily Mail took the cowardly option of not allowing public comments on that article!

While Mike Veale was solely responsible for pushing the truth about Heath in to the public eye he forced the release of a report that established “there was reason to suspect that Sir Edward Heath, Britain’s seventh postwar prime minister, carried out a string of sex attacks over a span of decades.”

The report concludes that the allegations, including the rape of a male child sex worker aged 11 and sexual assault against four other children and two adults, would have met the legal threshold for police to interview Heath under criminal caution had he still been alive.”

Now, Veale is being prosecuted for “damaging a police-owned mobile phone”. If convicted he would have a criminal record – an attack on his credibility.

In this way the Deep State is attacking the man who proved Heath was a MONSTER, and they think if they totally crush him, they can prevent history’s final judgement against Heath.

In this they are DELUDED as in much else!