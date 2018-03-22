White House Approves $1 Billion In Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia

The US is planning to sell a billion dollars-worth of arms to Saudi Arabia

Included in the sale are about 6,700 anti-tank missiles made by Raytheon Co.

The Gulf State is currently waging a war on Yemen, where thousands of civilians have been killed.

RT reports: According to the State Department, Saudi Arabia applied to buy over 6,500 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles on Thursday.

The sale would safeguard the security “of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East,” the State Department said in a statement.

The US is a major supplier of arms to Saudi Arabia.

In his meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday, President Donald Trump boasted of an imminent multi-billion-dollar sale of arms to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and Britain also signed a huge new arms deal earlier in the month when the Saudi Crown Prince visited the UK.

The deal potentially worth £10 billion to BAE Systems sparked outrage from civil and human rights campaigners due to Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemen conflict.

Britain has already licensed £4.6 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since the bombardment of neighboring Yemen began three years ago.

 

