White House Bars ‘Fake Press’ From Briefing

The White House has banished some major news outlets from covering Sean Spicer’s afternoon press briefing.

CNN, BBC, New York Times, LA Times, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed, Politico and others are among the news outlets that were barred from attending Friday afternoon’s off-camera briefing with press secretary Sean Spicer at the White House.

The Anti Media reports:

Just hours after President Donald Trump launched his latest rhetorical (and predictable) attack on the press during a speech to right-wing activists, CNN and other outlets have reportedly been blocked from attending Friday afternoon’s press briefing at the White House.

BREAKING: White House blocks news organizations from press briefing https://t.co/I1gnu8toRJ — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) 24 February 2017

CNN reports:

“The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, which is known as a gaggle and is less formal than the traditional Q-and-A session in the White House briefing room.

“The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association is protesting.

“The conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.”

The cable news outlet reported that its correspondents who were barred entry were offered “no immediate explanation” from White House staff about why they had been denied.

The move, described as “unprecedented” by reporters and journalism experts, comes a day after CNN reported that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had attempted to get the FBI to push back against reporting by several outlets, including the Times and CNN, that there had been consistent communications between members of the Trump campaign and transition teams and Russian government officials.

In a statement, the White House Correspondents’ Association decried the move.

“The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House,” said Jeff Mason, the group’s president. “We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

During his earlier speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Trump repeatedly attacked the news media and called reporters supplying negative or critical coverage of his administration an”the enemy of the people.”