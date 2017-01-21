White House Scrubs ‘Climate Change’ Section From Website

President Donald Trump scrubbed all references to phony mad-made climate change science from the White House website just minutes after being sworn in.

At exactly noon on Friday, Trump took his first steps in tackling the fraudulent notion that humans are responsible for global warming, much to the joy of many leading scientists.

Climatedepot.com reports:

Climate Depot statement: “Climate skeptics are thrilled that one of the very first visible changes of the transition of power between President Obama and President Trump is the booting of “climate change” from the White House website. Trump is truly going to make science great again and reject the notion that humans are the control knob of the climate and UN treaties and EPA regulations can somehow regulate temperature and storminess. Welcome to the era of sound science!”

Meteorologist and Weather Channel Founder John Coleman had one word to describe the White House climate website changes. ‘Hooray!,” Coleman, a climate skeptic, tweeted.

Donald Trump is sworn in as President-The climate change pages are removed from the Presidential website. Hooray. https://t.co/WZXcyHWKop pic.twitter.com/lXor03zDmQ — John Coleman (@JohnColemanMRWX) January 20, 2017

Vice.com reports:

‘At 11:59 am eastern, the official White House website had a lengthy information page about the threat of climate change and the steps the federal government had taken to fight it. At noon, at the instant Donald Trump took office, the page was gone, as well as any mention of climate change or global warming.’

It’s customary for www.whitehouse.gov to flip over to the new administration exactly at noon, but the only mention of climate on President Trump’s new website is under his “America First Energy Plan” page, in which he vows to destroy President Obama’s Climate Action Plan, which is a government-wide plan to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change. To reiterate: It is normal that the site is completely new; it is notable that climate change is not mentioned on any one of Trump’s new pages.

“President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule,” the site says. A search of the website found no mention of “global warming,” and the only mentions of “climate change” were archived pages that, after clicking on the links, led to scrubbed pages.