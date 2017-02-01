White House Puts Iran ‘On Notice’ – Military On Alert

The White House has warned that the U.S. may use military action against Iran following Tehran’s ballistic missile test.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told a press briefing on Wednesday that the Trump administration has officially put Iran “on notice,” hinting that the U.S. army are on alert in preparation for a potential war.

“The Obama Administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions—including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms,” Flynn told reporters.

“The Trump Administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and … place American lives at risk.”

Latest.com reports:

“Recent Iranian actions, including a provocative ballistic missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran-supported Houthi militants underscore what we should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran’s destabilizing behavior across the Middle East,” Flynn said.

After bashing the Obama administration as well as the United Nations for being “weak and ineffective,” Flynn then concluded in the statement in front of the press, “We are officially putting Iran on notice.”

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn at White House briefing: "As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice." pic.twitter.com/o6rY9pvalH — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 1, 2017

Read his full statement, as released by the White House, below:

“Recent Iranian actions, including a provocative ballistic missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran-supported Houthi militants, underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran’s destabilizing behavior across the Middle East.

The recent ballistic missile launch is also in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.”

These are just the latest of a series of incidents in the past six months in which Houthi forces that Iran has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened U.S. and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea. In these and other similar activities, Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region.

The Obama Administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions—including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms. The Trump Administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk.

President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama Administration, as well as the United Nations – as being weak and ineffective.

Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened.

As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice.”