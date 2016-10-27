Scientists Told To ‘Remain Silent’ On Glyphosate Cancer Findings

The World Health Organization (WHO) have told scientists to stay silent on documents relating to the cancer-causing dangers associated with glyphosate.

In a letter, officials from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) warned scientists against disclosing information from a 2015 study that suggests that Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup is carcinogenic.

Agweb.com reports:

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) distributed a report in early 2015 calling the weed killer “probably carcinogenic.”

Makers of the product say the claim is false, citing their own research into the product. Since then, several groups using Freedom of Information Laws have asked for documents related to how the IARC decision was made, including scientists on the panel that live and work in the U.S. at U.S. institutions.

In response, the WHO said those documents pertaining to glyphosate research are private and its own property.

Reuters reports some parties are considering a lawsuit seeking to clarify whether that’s the case and if it’s subject to U.S. FOIA laws.

Glyphosate is the key ingredient of Roundup, which is sold by Monsanto.