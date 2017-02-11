WikiLeaks: BBC Is Spreading ‘Fake News’ About French Elections

WikiLeaks has accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of deliberately spreading ‘fake news’ about the elections in France.

Just days after condemning BBC political editor Nick Robinson for spreading false information relating to the Kremlin allegedly interfering in the French elections, the whistleblowing organization then hit out at the BBC itself.

Frenchelection.online reports:

Retweeting a video from Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT (formerly Russia Today), the infamous whistleblower organization took offence to reports they were trying to interfere in the French elections.

It shouldn't take RT to point out when the BBC is spreading #FakeNews about the French election https://t.co/Af7RbHCoui — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 11, 2017

Here is UK state TV's @bbcnickrobinson spreading false info to 723k people. Nick, WikiLeaks Tweeted info on all candidates. Macron the least — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 7, 2017

Wikileaks promoted nearly 3,600 documents on François Fillon and more than 1,100 files on Marine Le Pen on their Twitter on February 1st.

From our archives: 1,138 documents on French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen https://t.co/mnvzibm2YX pic.twitter.com/v5JXrz1FO9 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 1, 2017

3,630 documents from our archives on French presidential candidate François Fillon https://t.co/ENIXZlecom pic.twitter.com/fFWMNS3KHD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 1, 2017

They also retweeted about an invite to a dinner party Emmanuel Macron sent to then US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

How French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron summed up to Hillary Clinton by the US State Department https://t.co/38Krq50zkW pic.twitter.com/9lTfPqGgKa — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 1, 2017

Six days later, on February 7th, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gave an interview to Russian newspaper Izvestia where he said that emails of Hillary Clinton also contained information on the French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

“We have interesting information about one of the candidates for the French presidency – Emmanuel Macron,” said Assange to Izvestia . “This data comes from the personal correspondence of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”

Russia and Wikileaks

Both Wikileaks and Russia have faced accusations that they are making attempts to interfere in the 2017 French Presidential election.

In it’s Feburary 8th edition, French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné said that the French security service The Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) are preparing for a Russian cyber attack.

According to the DGSE, Russia intends to support the candidacy of Marine Le Pen “on social networks through web robots that will generate positive messages by the thousands.

Or by revealing confidential data and messages of her opponents.” Contacted by RTL.fr , vice president of the National Front Florian Philippot said he would rely on “the state to secure the presidential election.”