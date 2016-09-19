Latest

WikiLeaks: Bill O’Reilly and Megan Kelly Are Clinton Operatives

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // Comments ()

WikiLeaks reveal Bill O'Reilly is a secret Clinton operative

An internal DNC email released by WikiLeaks reveals that Fox hosts Bill O’Reilly and Megan Kelly are both secret Democrat operatives. 

According to the leak, executives and hosts at Fox, MSNBC, CNN and Buzzfeed work with the DNC to ensure a Hillary Clinton victory.

Look at the names of the Democrat operatives at fox news:

dnc-leaks-bill-o-reilly

Wikileaks.org reports:


From: Manriquez, Pablo

Sent: Friday, April 22, 2016 3:17 PM

To: Miranda, Luis Subject:

Re: 27 April – NYC Meeting Agenda HuffPost

This is who I will meet with in NYC. At each meeting, I’ll discuss hits we’ve executed (if relevant) and future hits. Anything I should add?

At Fox News —

  • America’s Newsroom HQ Team
  • Shepard Smith Reporting Team
  •  Kelly File Team
  • O’Reilly Factor Team

At MSNBC—

  • Diaz Balart Team
  • Live with Tamron Hall Team
  • Chris Hayes Team
  • Maddow Team

At CNN —

  • Andersen Cooper Team
  • Erin Burnett Team
  • Don Lemon Team

Other —

  • Reuters Video Team
  • Buzzfeed Video Team
  • NowThis Team
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire