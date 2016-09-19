WikiLeaks: Bill O’Reilly and Megan Kelly Are Clinton Operatives
An internal DNC email released by WikiLeaks reveals that Fox hosts Bill O’Reilly and Megan Kelly are both secret Democrat operatives.
According to the leak, executives and hosts at Fox, MSNBC, CNN and Buzzfeed work with the DNC to ensure a Hillary Clinton victory.
Look at the names of the Democrat operatives at fox news:
Wikileaks.org reports:
From: Manriquez, Pablo
Sent: Friday, April 22, 2016 3:17 PM
To: Miranda, Luis Subject:
Re: 27 April – NYC Meeting Agenda HuffPost
This is who I will meet with in NYC. At each meeting, I’ll discuss hits we’ve executed (if relevant) and future hits. Anything I should add?
At Fox News —
- America’s Newsroom HQ Team
- Shepard Smith Reporting Team
- Kelly File Team
- O’Reilly Factor Team
At MSNBC—
- Diaz Balart Team
- Live with Tamron Hall Team
- Chris Hayes Team
- Maddow Team
At CNN —
- Andersen Cooper Team
- Erin Burnett Team
- Don Lemon Team
Other —
- Reuters Video Team
- Buzzfeed Video Team
- NowThis Team
