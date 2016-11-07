WikiLeaks: Chelsea Clinton Used Foundation Money For Wedding

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea allegedly used resources from the Clinton Foundation to help pay for her 2010 wedding, according to emails released by Wikileaks

Chelsea Clinton used Clinton Foundation resources for her wedding — email from top Bill Clinton aid Doug Band https://t.co/1vDL5CbRvt pic.twitter.com/Y8nGMoGZGb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 6, 2016

A former top Bill Clinton accused Chelsea of “using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade” in a 2012 email sent to John Podesta.

Press TV reports: Doug Band, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton and a former board member on the Clinton Foundation, complained about Chelsea Clinton using Clinton Foundation resources, according to emails released Sunday by WikiLeaks.

In several emails to John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Band wrote that Chelsea’s actions are a “conflict of interest.”

Band’s message is contained in a chain of emails that were hacked from Podesta’s gmail account, and released by WikiLeaks as part of more than 50,000 stolen emails.

“I learned from the best. The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents,” Band wrote to Podesta.

“I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road,” Band wrote ominously.

Chelsea Clinton’s wedding is estimated to have cost about $3 million, but it is unclear how much money or resources went from the foundation to the wedding, according to The Daily Mail